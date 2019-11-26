Shropshire school named best secondary in West Midlands

Newport Girls’ High School headteacher Michael Scott said he was delighted the school had been named West Midlands State Secondary School of the Year in The Sunday Times’s Schools Guide for 2020.

Mr Scott said: “We received a telephone call from The Sunday Times Parent Power team last week to confirm our award.

"It is always pleasing to receive recognition of the hard work of our students and staff in this way and, in particular, the improvements we have made to our results in 2019. Congratulations to our whole school community.”

Deserved

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford and Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for education, said: “This is fantastic news for Newport Girls’ High School and a richly deserved accolade.

"I would like to thank all the pupils, staff, parents and governors for their hard work that has resulted in being awarded The Sunday Times Midlands School of the Year.”

Newport Girls’ High School recently held a packed open evening for Sixth Form and more information about admissions to both Year 7 and Year 12 can be found on the school’s website at nghs.org.uk

The award comes as the school celebrates the recent reconfirmation of its outstanding status in an Ofsted Section 8 inspection.