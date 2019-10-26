'We’re fighting for our lives here': Pre-school in plea for expansion funding

Little Explorers, near Bridgnorth, needs £50,000 for an extension to provide childcare for youngsters in an area where demand is rapidly increasing.

A purpose-built facility on the grounds of Brown Clee School was built in 2014, but the pre-school is now having to say no to some parents due to huge demand.

The committee asked Shropshire Council for funding earlier this year, but was rejected. Now members are doing their best to raise money and attract sponsors.

Manager Wende Lloyd said: “This is very upsetting. We believe we should be able to provide early education for all the children in our local community.

"Therefore we have no other option than to extend our current building, so that we can achieve the benefits of dividing the space for our increasing numbers of toddlers and older children.

“We need to raise approximately £50,000 to achieve our aim to extend our current facilities and we shall be pursuing all avenues of funding.

"Due to the financial constraints at Shropshire Council there is no funding available so we are looking at possible grants from various sources and help from the surrounding community.”

The pre-school is based in Station Road, Ditton Priors. Ms Lloyd added: “We’re the only pre-school in the area, and with plans for even more accommodation in the area, we won’t be able to cope.

“Currently we can have 24 children. With the new building we’d be able to cater for 32, which would make a huge difference. We’re fighting for our lives here.”