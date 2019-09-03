Newport primary school extension is approved

Newport Church of England Junior School needs the extension because of increased requirements, and Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning department approved the application in a letter sent last week.

A heritage statement, submitted with the application, acknowledges the Avenue Road school falls within the town’s historic conservation area, but planners say the brick-built annexe will be shielded from nearby significant structures by trees and bushes.

“The proposed extension has been designed to meet the school’s increased requirements and provide an open and inclusive learning space,” the statement reads.

“The extension will be providing an additional three classrooms and toilets to increase the current school provision and a link corridor.

“The proposed extension is situated on the south-western aspect of the existing school site. This is designed to have a limited impact upon the site and on the sporting provision for school use and the environs.”

Regarding the school’s historic neighbours, it says: “The nearest impactful structure to the Newport Junior School proposal is 9-11 Upper Bar and the Victoria School buildings in the northeast corner of the site, that are listed as significant.

“The next nearest listed buildings are The Shakespeare Inn public house, The Pheasant public house and Smallwood Lodge, all on Upper Bar.”

Newport Church of England Voluntary Controlled Junior School was rated “good” after its last Ofsted inspection, and currently has capacity for 360 mixed-sex students aged seven to 11.