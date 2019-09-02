More than 80 Shropshire schools could get extra cash under plans

Boris Johnson pledged to 'level up' spending for young learners in his first speech as Prime Minister in July.

The policy would see the minimum per pupil funding rise from £3,500 to £4,000 in primary schools, and from £4,800 to £5,000 for secondary students.

But union bosses in the county say the promise falls far short of the amount needed to tackle a funding crisis, and council chiefs say it will still leave many schools worse off compared to a few years ago.

Analysis of school funding data by the House of Commons Library shows that, of 53 primary schools in Telford and Wrekin, 27 currently receive less than £4,000 for each child.

Each student at these schools gets £3,687 on average, meaning they would receive a boost of £313.

The analysis also suggests that three of 12 secondaries in Telford and Wrekin do not currently get £5,000 per pupil, instead seeing an average funding of £4,843 – they would see an increase of £157.

Those that could benefit include Priorslee Academy, Coalbrookdale And Ironbridge CofE Primary School, Lawley Primary School and Newport Girls' High School Academy.

The type of funding on which the analysis is based – the National Funding Formula – is partly calculated using the number of pupils at a school.

Advertising

Austerity

Telford & Wrekin Council says it welcomes any additional funding for schools, although needs to see the detail of the Government’s funding allocations for 2020/21 before forming a view on the precise figures.

Spokesman Russell Griffin said: "We also note that higher funding per pupil is generally received by schools with more deprived pupils, so this ‘levelling up’ approach will tend to allocate the additional funds to schools with a less deprived intake.

"In general this additional money will still leave many schools worse off in real terms compared to a few years ago, before the Government’s austerity policies took effect."

Advertising

The analysis shows that, of 127 primary schools in Shropshire, 40 currently receive less than £4,000 for each child.

Each student at these schools gets £3,948 on average, meaning they would receive a boost of £52.

It also suggests that 14 of 19 secondaries in Shropshire do not currently get £5,000 per pupil, instead seeing an average funding of £4,897 – they would see an increase of £103.

Radbrook Primary School in Shrewsbury, St Leonard's CofE Primary School in Bridgnorth, Ludlow Church Of England School and The Thomas Adams School, Wem, are some of those which could benefit from the Prime Minister's pledge.

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for children’s services, said: “We are aware that there is a spending round announcement from the Chancellor next Wednesday (4) in which it is speculated that there may be additional funding for schools.

“However, the Department of Education has not yet announced any details so it is not yet clear how extra funding for schools would be allocated.

"This being said, Shropshire Council would welcome extra funding for schools in the county to help alleviate current cost pressures, with Shropshire Council one of the lowest funded local authorities in England.”

Councils, which receive the cash, are not currently required to pass these minimum amounts on to schools, so they could actually get less.

Fighting

The House of Commons Library used pupil numbers from the previous year, so the figures could be subject to change.

Schools considered 'new and growing' by the Department for Education are excluded, as are those for which funding data was not available.

Charles Thomas, district secretary of the National Education Union for Shropshire, said the pledge falls short of what is required.

He said: "£4 billion is a start but it doesn't go anywhere near to the billions that have been ripped out of education.

"I would want to know where the money is coming from and that it really is new money.

"I would also like to see all the MPs fighting for increased budgets across the board. Shropshire as a rural county doesn't do as well as other areas."

Across England, about 6,700 of 16,500 primary schools get less than the amount proposed, while around 1,100 of 3,100 secondaries stand to benefit.

A Department for Education spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has made clear that we will increase minimum levels of per pupil funding in primary and secondary schools and return education funding to previous levels.

“We will be announcing more details in due course and, until then, any assumptions are purely speculative.”