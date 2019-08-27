Nearly 100 children kitted out with uniforms thanks to Telford pop-up shop

The shop, organised by Councillor Kelly Middleton of Woodside, Telford, has been open at the town's Park Lane Centre on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The cost of school uniforms has been an issue which has hit the headlines in recent months, with families estimated to have to pay around £300 to kit their child out for the new school year.

Councillor Middleton said that their had been plenty of demand for the clothing.

She said: "So far there have been nearly 100 children.

"It has been fairly busy, we have had a couple of days where we did 35 to 40. It is about 100 so far and we've still got tomorrow and Friday this week, and if we need to we can do Wednesday next week too."

Councillor Middleton said the cost of the clothing could be too much for some families.

She said: "At senior school it is about £300 now. The average cost is about that, and it is a lot of money.

"The aim was to try and stop people getting in to debt and borrowing money to do that. Also, all the uniforms we have had in would just have gone to landfill so there is a recycling benefit too."

Advertising

Councillor Middleton praised everyone involved in the initiative, which is running for its second year, and those who have donated.

She said: "People have been really helping each other. The amount we have had donated is absolutely incredible.

"It is a shame it is necessary but it is good how useful it has been and how much people have wanted to help. Telford always does. If you put an appeal out in Telford for anything then people come up with it."

Parents can visit the temporary pop-up at Park Lane Centre on Wednesdays and Fridays from 1pm to 3pm.