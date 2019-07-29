Telford student secures highly-coveted scholarship to study economics in Madrid

Margarita Gevorgyan faced a tough four-month application process to win the scholarship which covers all expenses associated with her degree including accommodation, tuition fees and travel expenses.

It is the only scholarship of its kind awarded by the IE University in Spain each year and follows on from Margarita winning an HMC scholarship at Wrekin.

The degree course she is now about to embark on is highly regarded across Europe featuring not only the core subjects associated with economics but also coding, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies.

“Wrekin chose me and I am so delighted it did as this has been such a fantastic experience and it has led to this,” said Margarita.

The 17-year-old has just completed A’Levels in Accounting, Maths and Business Studies with her results due this summer.

“I have loved every minute of my time here. At first, it was quite a culture shock arriving in a highly developed European country compared to where I live back home but the support I have received here opened up so many new opportunities for me."

Margarita said a programme about the first women on the New York Stock Exchange had inspired her ambitions for the future.

“Women like Stacey Cunningham the first president of the New York Stock Exchange are changing things in male-dominated environments. It is inspiring all of us to know everything is possible - equality is possible. It is where I want to work one day and I now believe I can do what I really want to do.”

Margarita had to complete both online tasks and presentations before reaching the shortlist which saw her travel to Madrid for another assessment and interview to win her place at IE University.

“I couldn’t believe it when I got the email to say it had been awarded to me. It is such an exciting opportunity and I plan to make the most of it. Unlike other courses which teach traditional economics, this includes a lot of contemporary skills I want to learn. The jobs market is ever-changing but I feel prepared to take on this challenge.”

The teenager has now travelled home to Armenia to spend time with her family before returning to her studies in September adding that her parents and two older siblings were very proud of her achievements.

“I will miss Wrekin so much. It has been such a wonderful place to be over the last two years. I loved boarding which created a second family away from home for me. In Armenia, children are threatened with boarding school as a punishment but I enjoyed every minute here. It is a real community and there was always someone there when I needed them. My housemaster was the best I could have asked for.”

Headmaster Mr Tim Firth said they were very proud of Margarita who had shown such determination in her studies to reach this point.

“This university scholarship is highly sought after by students and it is quite the accolade to have won it and in such a highly competitive discipline. I know it will be a wonderful experience for Margarita and I am delighted that we were able to be a part of such an exciting journey and open up those all-important opportunities for Margarita.”