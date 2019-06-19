Sports facilities revamp at school

The improvement work is part of Powys council’s 21st Century School project and a review of the town’s primary schools that has resulted in the building of two new primary schools.

A new English-medium school Welshpool Church in Wales School is currently under construction on a site adjacent to the secondary school and a new Welsh-medium school Ysgol Gymraeg Y Trallwng will be built on the Maesydre site in the town.

The work on the high school, which includes refurbishment of the all-weather pitch, tennis courts, long-jump pit, tennis nets, changing rooms and toilets, is designed to compensate the school for loss of amenities through provision of the primary school.

Work will also take place upgrading the school’s grassed rugby, football and athletics areas later this summer.

Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language, Councillor Myfanwy Alexander said; “Powys County Council fully appreciates the patience and goodwill shown by the community of Welshpool High School during the development of the new primary school at the Salop Road site. It is very timely, therefore, that we are in a position to be able to upgrade facilities at the High School, allowing the learners further opportunities for health exercise and sporting excellence.”

The refurbishment work is expected to be completed by the end Aug 2019 with the facilities being available to local community groups.