Fire forces Much Wenlock school to partially close

By Rob Smith | Much Wenlock | Education | Published:

A secondary school and sixth form are partially closed today because of a fire.

Students in Years 8, 9, 10 and 12 were told to stay at home today after a "small but contained fire" at the William Brookes School, in Much Wenlock, last night.

Those in Years 7, 11 and 13 were expected to attend school as normal.

A note to parents said: "The sprinkler system worked to prevent further damage but part of the school will be out of use while the area dries."

The note said parents would be updated on Wednesday.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

