Ian Wright heading to Telford to speak about football career

The Alliance of Leading Learning (ALL) is coming to Telford's International Centre on Monday, February 25, and one of the keynote speakers will be former Premier League striker Ian Wright.

He will speak about his successful football career, and his emotional bond with a PE teacher who changed his life when he was struggling in school by mentoring him.

Wright dedicated his autobiography to Mr Pigden who died in 2017. He described the teacher as "a guiding light" all the way through his career.

Other keynote speakers at the conference include one of the UK's leading neuroscientists, Paul Howard-Jones, and educationalist Matt Burton, who appeared in the Educating Yorkshire TV programme.

The conference, sponsored by Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council will run from 8am with workshops, seminars and talks from the main event speakers throughout the day.

Some of the topics of the workshops include 'Building resilience in learning', 'Mentally healthy schools' and 'Leading learning as a new teacher'.

Hayley Alldridge on behalf of the conference said: "The ALL Leaders of Learning Conference 2019 is your opportunity to be inspired by speakers who will challenge your thinking and re-ignite your drive to ensure every student can access quality learning and cope with the demands of a wide-ranging and challenging curriculum."

She also said it would be an opportunity to network with "thought leaders" and learn from education experts.

To see a full list of workshops, check the day's itinerary or book tickets, visit leadinglearning.co.uk/professional-learning-conference