Morgan Jeremiah, aged 22, and James Stott, 20, were at Telford Magistrates Court charged with robbing the complainant of a black Nicce bag in the Forge Retail Park area on March 8 this year.

Stott is also accused of vandalising a painting at McDonalds on the retail park on the same date.

McDonalds at The Forge Retail Park, Telford. Photo: Google

Jeremiah, of Spout Way, Malinslee, Telford, and Stott, of Spring Meadow, Sutton Hill, Telford, entered no pleas to a charge of robbery. Stott also made no plea to a charge of criminal damage.

District Judge Kevin Grego told the pair: “You are charged with an offence that can only be heard at crown court due to the seriousness.”

He committed the case to Shrewsbury Crown Court, where Jeremiah and Stott are next due to appear on September 23.

The judge granted both defendants unconditional bail.