Powys primary school in need of 'significant improvement' after Estyn report

Powys County Council will support Presteigne C.P. School following its Estyn inspection that took place in June.

Estyn found that the school is an inclusive and nurturing environment where all pupils are valued and that it has designed a broad and interesting curriculum that supports pupils’ knowledge of their local area, Wales and the wider world.

However, inspectors were of the opinion that the school is in need of significant improvement following the inspection.

The report said the school is a “nurturing environment” where children feel valued, with a broad curriculum that helps pupils learn about their local area, Wales and the wider world. Inspectors also highlighted pupils’ enthusiasm for learning and positive attitudes towards the Welsh language.

However, the report also identified serious weaknesses. Procedures for reporting safeguarding concerns were judged not robust enough, teaching quality was found to be inconsistent, and expectations of pupils were often too low. Inspectors noted that pupils were not making enough progress in writing, mathematics and numeracy, and that opportunities for independent learning were limited.

Estyn said that the school’s self-evaluation was not giving leaders a clear understanding of where teaching and learning needed to improve. Governors, while supportive, were found to have an underdeveloped role in challenging performance.

The school has been issued with four key recommendations: address the safeguarding concern identified during the inspection, improve leadership and strengthen the quality of self-evaluation to identify, prioritise and address the areas most in need of improvement, improve the quality of teaching to ensure that pupils are provided with effective challenge and feedback to help them make stronger progress in their learning and improve pupils’ writing and mathematical skills

As a result, Estyn has placed Presteigne C.P. School in the category of “in need of significant improvement”. Inspectors will return in around 12 months to assess progress.

Both the school and the council have accepted the report and recommendations, which will form the basis of a joint and detailed action plan to address key areas requiring improvement.

The school and its governing body will work with council officers to identify the reasons for the inspection outcome and to deliver the improvements that are required. Staff, pupils and parents will be fully supported during the improvement journey.

Councillor Pete Roberts, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “We acknowledge Estyn’s findings and the areas identified for improvement at Presteigne C.P. School. The report provides a clear direction, and we are fully committed to supporting the school’s leadership in making the necessary changes.

“Working together, we will take decisive action to address the recommendations and ensure the best possible outcomes for all learners.”

Lynne Owens, Chair of Governors at Presteigne C.P. School, said: “There are positives found within the Estyn report that identifies that the school is an inclusive and nurturing environment where all pupils are valued. The school has a broad and interesting curriculum that supports pupils’ knowledge of their local area, Wales and the wider world.

“We fully accept the recommendations that have been put forward by Estyn to make the necessary improvements to move the school forward. As a Governing Body we will work closely with the school and local authority to achieve the recommendations.”

To view the inspection report, visit www.estyn.gov.wales







