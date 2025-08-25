Anticipation is building as Team UK gears up to compete at EuroSkills 2025, the continent’s largest skills competition, scheduled to take place in Herning, Denmark from September 9 to 13.

No less than seven of the 19 members of Team UK come from Wales, proving that the nation is performing extraordinarily well in terms of skilling its young learners.

One of them will be Gabrielle Wilson from Rhayader who will take part in the cooking competitions.

The rest of the Welsh team include Tomas Ankers from Wrexham who will compete in CNC Milling, Luke Roberts, Welder, from Haverford West, Melody Cheung, Graphic Design, from Port Talbot, Evan Klimazsewski, Electronics, from Holyhead, Yuliia Batrak, Restaurant Services, from Colwyn Bay and Finn Gallagher, Web Technologies, now from Salisbury, who attended Cardiff University.

The UK’s most talented young professionals will stand shoulder to shoulder with counterparts from across Europe, demonstrating the nation’s expertise and ambition in disciplines that are critical to Europe’s economic future.

Team UK will be up against around 600 competitors from more than 30 countries, each vying for gold in fields ranging from engineering and advanced manufacturing to digital technologies, hospitality, and creative arts.

Win, lose or draw, the experience often proves life-changing.

Selected through rigorous national competitions and intensive training programmes, Team UK’s members represent the very best of British vocational education and technical training.

The event offers a unique platform, not only to celebrate technical skill, but also to foster international collaboration, exchange best practices, and inspire the next generation of skilled professionals.

For Team UK, participation is more than a contest; it is an opportunity to showcase the UK’s ongoing commitment to raising standards, driving innovation, and building a workforce ready for the challenges of a rapidly evolving global economy too.

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said: “We are so excited to be supporting and nurturing this fantastic group of young professionals from Wales, as they head for Denmark to compete.

“They will be tested to the highest standards, showcasing the skills that global employers are looking for, and will return to insert region with the knowledge and experience that will turbo charge their careers.

“EuroSkills is ultimately a test of how internationally competitive UK skills are. It gives us the impetus to raise standards at home and help more young people get high quality jobs.”

