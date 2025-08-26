'Staff are kind, patient and reassuring': Shrewsbury nursery's 'journey of improvement' commended by Ofsted

Kids Planet Shrewsbury off Battlefield Road had been given a 'good' rating in a recently published Ofsted report.

The latest judgement from the education watchdog commends the "journey of improvement" that the nursery has been on, after it was rated 'inadequate' in a report published just two months ago.

In that report, inspectors said leaders had not "ensured sufficient improvement" since an inspection in 2024, where it was given a grade of 'requires improvement'.

Ofsted inspectors raised concerns over "high workloads" and weaknesses in planning and teaching, while some children's behaviour was said to go "unchecked" and staff were criticised for "inconsistently" promoting good hygiene practices.