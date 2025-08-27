How much Shrewsbury's supermarkets make each year - according to estimates by retailer plotting new store
A new Shrewsbury supermarket could take almost £10m in trade from its rivals - if plans for a new store are approved.
Supermarket giant Lidl reckons Shrewsbury's supermarket retailers earn around £297m in sales from the town's shoppers every year, according to new figures supplied with a planning application for a new store.
The German supermarket brand wants to build a new superstore in Shrewsbury, which it hopes will divert around £9m into the firm's coffers from rivals elsewhere in the town - if plans for the development are approved.
An application for planning permission for the scheme in Bicton Heath, set to also include a drive-thru coffee shop and 11 new homes, was lodged earlier this month.
Lidl's market research estimates the largest store in town by some way is Battlefield's huge Tesco Extra store, which their report estimates has a turnover of around £63.5m every year, followed by Sainsbury's in Meole Brace which Lidl estimates at around £46m.