How much Shrewsbury's supermarkets make each year - according to estimates by retailer plotting new store

Supermarket giant Lidl reckons Shrewsbury's supermarket retailers earn around £297m in sales from the town's shoppers every year, according to new figures supplied with a planning application for a new store.

The German supermarket brand wants to build a new superstore in Shrewsbury, which it hopes will divert around £9m into the firm's coffers from rivals elsewhere in the town - if plans for the development are approved.

An application for planning permission for the scheme in Bicton Heath, set to also include a drive-thru coffee shop and 11 new homes, was lodged earlier this month.

A 3D image of a proposed new Lidl store in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury. Picture: Lidl

Lidl's market research estimates the largest store in town by some way is Battlefield's huge Tesco Extra store, which their report estimates has a turnover of around £63.5m every year, followed by Sainsbury's in Meole Brace which Lidl estimates at around £46m.