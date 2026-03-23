Telford man linked to £13.6m cocaine network as Wolverhampton smugglers jailed

Arvinder Bains, 39, of Finsbury Drive, Priorslee, played a key role in a sophisticated supply network uncovered by officers from the National Crime Agency and the Metropolitan Police Service as part of the Organised Crime Partnership.

The wider operation, which ran between April and August 2022, saw over 170 kilograms of cocaine transported to locations across the country, including London. Investigators say the group used encrypted messaging, passwords and last-minute location details to avoid detection.

Pictured (top left to right): Shahrukh Hummayiun, Gabriele Trinkunaite, Rubanpreet Kaur, Sindija Virse

Bains’ involvement came to light on June 16, 2022 when he was stopped by officers in London while driving a Nissan X-Trail. A search of the vehicle uncovered 10 kilos of high-purity cocaine worth around £80,000.

Subsequent analysis of his mobile phone revealed he was part of a pre-planned conspiracy to supply 22 kilos of cocaine that day, linking him to a wider network coordinating deliveries across the UK.

The investigation identified Shahrukh Hummayiun, of Langsett Road, Wolverhampton, as the organiser, working with couriers including Sindija Virse, of Birch Grove, Lower Stondon, and Wolverhampton residents Gabriele Trinkunaite, of Taylor Road, and Rubanpreet Kaur, of Chapel Street.

The group used encrypted messaging platform Wickr to arrange drug drops and share vehicle details, while also scouting locations in advance.

Bains was previously convicted at Woolwich Crown Court in December 2022 for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and jailed for nine years.

The remaining members of the gang were arrested in January 2025, with Hummayiun detained at Gatwick Airport as he attempted to flee the country.

They were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday, March 23, receiving a combined total of more than 30 years behind bars.

Detective Inspector Richard Smith, from the Organised Crime Partnership, said: “This criminal enterprise was sophisticated and far reaching.

“The group brazenly supplied multiple communities with dangerous class A drugs without a care for the consequences.

“Thanks to the work of the dedicated investigators on the OCP, we were able to dismantle this network and eliminate the risk they pose to the public.”