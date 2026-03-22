Moment West Midlands man who murdered his five-week-old baby calls officer handcuffing him a “jobsworth”

Footage shows the moment a West Midlands man who murdered his five-week-old baby called a police officer handcuffing him a “jobsworth”.

Sean Jefferson, 35, of Walsall, was found guilty of murder, at Stafford Crown Court on Monday March 16 following an eight-week trial. He was also found guilty of causing/allowing the death of a child and two counts of Section 18 - grievous bodily harm with intent.

West Midlands man Sean Jefferson who murdered his five-week-old baby Darcy is arrested by police.

The baby’s mother, Amy Leigh Clark, 34, of Lichfield, was found also guilty of causing/allowing the death of a child.

Staffordshire Police say they were called by West Midlands Ambulance Service on Sunday March 27 2022, which was Mother’s Day, after Darcy fatally collapsed at her home in Burntwood. Jefferson and Clark were both arrested the next day. Sadly, Darcy died in hospital on March 29.

Pictured: L-R Amy Leigh Clark and Sean Jefferson

Following a complex investigation by Staffordshire Police’s Major Investigations Team, Jefferson and Clark were charged in May 2025.

The investigation found Darcy had died as a result of a catastrophic head injury. This was not an isolated incident of the physical abuse Darcy was subjected to. Throughout the five weeks of her short life, she was physically assaulted on a repeated basis.

By the time she died, she sustained 47 rib fractures, and both her legs were fractured. These fractures occurred on at least three separate occasions. These were not the only injuries cruelly inflicted on Darcy.

Darcy-Leigh Jefferson

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Fitzgerald, of Staffordshire Police’s Major Investigations Department, said: “Today’s verdict concludes a profoundly distressing case involving the murder of five-week-old Darcy. Her short life and tragic death must not be forgotten.

“Darcy was violently abused and murdered by her father. Her mother allowed her death. These were the people who should have loved and cared for her. It was despicable behaviour against a defenceless child.

“I wish to acknowledge the professionalism and dedication of the officers and staff who have worked so tirelessly on this case, but also the CPS prosecutor and barristers, Harpreet Sandhu Kings Counsel and Joshua Purser.”

Jefferson and Clark are due to be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court at a date to be fixed.