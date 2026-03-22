Moment West Midlands armed robber gets trapped inside shop he tried to rob by quick-thinking shopkeeper

Footage shows the moment a West Midlands armed robber got trapped inside a shop he tried to rob by its “brave and quick-thinking” shopkeeper.

West Midlands Police says Jordan Peebles from Coventry arrived at a shop in Riley Square, Coventry, on December 24 last year, where he assaulted a member of staff and threatened them with a large kitchen knife.

Moment West Midlands armed robber Jordan Peebles gets trapped inside shop he tried to rob.

The force says when the worker left the store, 32-year-old Peebles began filling his bag with goods from behind the counter. However, while this was happening, the shop worker he assaulted closed the shutter and locked him inside. Peebles tried unsuccessfully to force the shutter open and realised he was trapped.

When officers arrived, he pleaded to be let out and was arrested as soon as he stepped outside.

Jordan Peebles.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court last week, Peebles pleaded guilty to robbery and was jailed for four years and four months.

Detective Sergeant Jay Aston from Coventry local CID, said: "This was a shocking knifepoint robbery which could have resulted in death or serious injury to the man Peebles assaulted.

"The man showed incredible bravery and quick thinking to defend himself, leave the shop and lower the shutters, trapping Peebles inside.

"I hope Peebles will have time to reflect on his actions and choices while in prison and am proud of the work of all the officers involved, including the Response officers who were at the scene within minutes to arrest him."