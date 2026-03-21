Wanted: Man, 41, last known to be in the West Midlands wanted in Poland for drugs offences

The National Crime Agency has issued a photo of a man wanted in Poland over drug offences.

Marcin Makos, 41, is last known to be in the West Midlands and West Yorkshire.

Polish police want to find him in relation to a possession with intent to supply cannabis offence.

Marcin Makos

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Crimestoppers by phone or on the Crimestoppers website.

Details in the social media X post below: