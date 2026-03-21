Wanted: Man, 41, last known to be in the West Midlands wanted in Poland for drugs offences
Police have issued a photo of a man spotted in the West Midlands who is wanted for drug offences in Poland
Published
The National Crime Agency has issued a photo of a man wanted in Poland over drug offences.
Marcin Makos, 41, is last known to be in the West Midlands and West Yorkshire.
Polish police want to find him in relation to a possession with intent to supply cannabis offence.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact Crimestoppers by phone or on the Crimestoppers website.
Details in the social media X post below: