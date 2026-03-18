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Shoplifter, 40, who stole booze from Asda in Telford is ordered to pay compensation

A shoplifter who stole booze from Asda has been ordered to pay compensation.

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By Nick Humphreys
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Kobby Sekyi-Amoako, aged 40, stole alcohol worth £88 from the supermarket giant’s store in Telford town centre on February 26 this year.