Shoplifter, 40, who stole booze from Asda in Telford is ordered to pay compensation
A shoplifter who stole booze from Asda has been ordered to pay compensation.
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Published
Kobby Sekyi-Amoako, aged 40, stole alcohol worth £88 from the supermarket giant’s store in Telford town centre on February 26 this year.
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