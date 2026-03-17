Views sought on the 'biggest shake up to policing in 60 years' amid concerns from West Mercia crime commissioner

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion is seeking the views of people in Herefordshire, Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Worcestershire regarding proposals to merge police forces across England and Wales.

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The Government announced that an independent review into these proposals would be carried out, which could see the existing structure of 43 police forces reduce to 12 – the biggest shake up to policing in more than six decades.

The move could see West Mercia Police merge with other regional forces such as West Midlands Police, Staffordshire and Warwickshire in a so-called "super-force" or "mega-force".

The PCC has expressed concern that change will happen despite there being uncertainty that the public support them.

These proposals weren’t in Labour’s manifesto in the General Election; therefore, the PCC said he is committed to representing the public voice by launching a three-month consultation in a bid to hear from as many West Mercia residents as possible – regardless of whether people are supportive or not supportive of the Government’s proposals.

The consultation will be available online, but the PCC and his team will also be carrying out in-person engagements across the West Mercia area to ensure communities can have their say.

PCC John Campion said: “I recognise the need to modernise and improve policing; however, it is right that any significant reform undertaken has the public support.

"I am concerned that the proposals to merge our existing police forces into fewer, but larger, police areas will be done with a perceived lack of public opinion. Given that this is affecting a service our hardworking tax-paying public pay for, it is right that they are consulted.

“I therefore want to give communities the opportunity to have their say and allow them to understand what these proposals mean for them. I will then present this feedback to the Government to form part of their wider review.”

The consultation and further information can be found at: https://www.westmercia-pcc.gov.uk/get-involved/consultations-and-surveys/public-consultation---police-force-mergers

The consultation will be open from March 16 to June 15.