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Telford murder case: Jury selected for trial of suspect accused of killing 65-year-old man

A jury has been selected for the trial of a murder suspect accused of killing a man in Telford.

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By Nick Humphreys
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Jason Trundle, aged 52, has pleaded not guilty to murdering 65-year-old Leon Pratt.

Mr Pratt was found dead in his home in Downemead, Hollinswood on October 26, 2024.