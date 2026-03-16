Telford murder case: Jury selected for trial of suspect accused of killing 65-year-old man
A jury has been selected for the trial of a murder suspect accused of killing a man in Telford.
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Jason Trundle, aged 52, has pleaded not guilty to murdering 65-year-old Leon Pratt.
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Mr Pratt was found dead in his home in Downemead, Hollinswood on October 26, 2024.