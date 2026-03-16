Charlie McDonagh, aged 36, stole between £50 and £100 worth of items from the Your Co-op Food store in Coopers Mill, Apley, Telford on January 20 this year.

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McDonagh, of Clift Crescent, Wellington, Telford, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to theft from a shop.