‘No eyewitnesses... and no forensic evidence’: Jury goes out in trial of drug gang accused of shooting dead rapper outside Telford gym in 'revenge attack'

Three men are currently in the dock charged with the murder of Tamba Momodu.

The 20-year-old drill rapper, known as Teerose, was shot dead outside The Fitness Factory at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay on October 13, 2020.

Mahamud Tarabi, 33, of Whiteleys Parade, Uxbridge; his cousin Ahmed Karshe, 31, of no fixed abode; and Deria Hassan, 33, of Greenford, London, have all denied his murder at Leicester Crown Court sitting at Loughborough Magistrates Court.

A fourth man, Merje Ngoy, 25, of no fixed abode, had been in the dock facing the same charge but was acquitted of the murder by the judge’s direction earlier this month due to a lack of evidence of his involvement, although he still faces a charge of arson..

Over the last eight weeks, the prosecution had told the jury that Tarabi and his cousin Karshe carried out the killing in “revenge” after Mr Momodu was cleared of killing Tarabi’s younger brother in 2017.

Tamba Momodu, inset, was shot dead at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford

They are accused of plotting the murder with Hassan - who has denied involvement in the killing but pleaded guilty to torching the Skoda Karoq used in the murder that was found burnt out in the Forest Glen car park near the Wrekin.