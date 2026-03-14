Telford man and teenager admit throwing bin from A442 bridge and hitting police car

Daniel Hodnett, 20, of Clock Tower Avenue, Wrockwardine Wood, Telford, and a 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court this morning.

Hodnett and the youth both pleaded guilty to six charges.

They included criminal damage recklessly endangering life, in relation to damage caused to a West Mercia Police patrol vehicle, and causing danger to road users, both on January 27, 2025.