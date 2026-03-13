‘I was 160 miles away’ - Man who admitted torching ‘murder car’ used in shooting of rapper in Telford 'was in London' at time of killing

Tamba Momodu, known as Teerose, was shot six times outside The Fitness Factory at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford on October 13, 2020.

Mahamud Tarabi,, 33, of Whiteley's Parade, Uxbridge, his cousin Ahmed Karshe, 31, of no fixed abode, and Deria Hassan, 33, of Greenford, London are standing trial for the killing at Leicester Crown Court sitting at Loughborough Magistrates court.

All three men deny murder.

A fourth man, Merje Ngoy, 25, of no fixed abode, had been in the dock facing the same charge but was acquitted by the judge’s direction earlier this week. He, however, still faces a charge of arson, accused of burning the car used in the killing, which he denies.

Tarabi and Karshe also deny arson.

Over the last six weeks, the prosecution has claimed that Tarabi and his cousin killed Tamba Momodu in a “revenge attack” having plotted the murder with Hassan - who has pleaded guilty to torching the Skoda Karoq used in the killing that was found burnt out in the Forest Glen car park near the Wrekin, but he denies any involvement in the murder.

The shooting in Telford five years ago, followed Mr Momodu's acquittal for the murder of Abdullahi Tarabi in Northolt, London in 2017 - brother to Mahamud Tarabi and cousin to Ahmed Karshe. He was fatally stabbed.