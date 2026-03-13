Last week, between Monday, March 2, and Sunday, March 8, West Mercia Police conducted a series of raids as part of 'County Lines Intensification Week'.

The force said the action had seen more than £1,500,000 worth of drugs seized during warrants executed across Shropshire, Herefordshire, and Worcestershire, during the week, with a total of 73 arrests made.

More than £27,000 in cash linked to criminality was also seized, and 12 bladed weapons and three guns were taken off the streets.

Police said weapons, including guns, had been seized.

The force said the activity resulted in six ‘lines’ being closed.

'County Lines' is the name given to drug dealing where organised crime groups (OCG) use phone lines to move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller towns and rural areas.

The force has highlighted how County Lines criminality goes beyond drug dealing.

It said: "The people in OCGs often exploit vulnerable people, including children and those with struggling with addiction, by recruiting them to distribute the drugs.

"Criminals may also use a vulnerable person’s home as their base of operations, which is known as cuckooing, and often use violence and intimidation as a way of controlling them.

"During the week of action officers also focused their efforts on safeguarding young and vulnerable people who are trapped in these situations."

It added that 29 addresses suspected to be subject to cuckooing were visited and 13 safeguarding referrals were made to external agencies for people at risk of exploitation, or for children who were in a home where there was suspected drug activity.

Detective Sergeant Luke Papps from the Organised Crime Group Management Unit said: “Officers across our three counties work tirelessly all year around to detect and disrupt drug activity, and to protect people who are exploited at the hands of those behind the criminality.

“Our aim for County Lines Intensification Week is to highlight exactly how officers tackle OCGs and raise awareness to the exploitation of young and vulnerable people who are so often a pawn in illegal activity.

“The consequences of county lines can have detrimental effects on our communities, and we will continue to take robust action to stamp out drug activity.”

Anyone with suspicions that a property is being used to sell drugs, or that a young and vulnerable individual is involved with county lines drug dealing can report this via the website here.

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

More information about the warning signs of county lines can be found here.