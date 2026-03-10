Man arrested on suspicion of having a gun after Telford 'road rage' incident sparks manhunt

Two drivers were involved in the incident in Mossey Green Way in central Telford which was reported to police at about 6.20pm today (March 10).

One of the men was thought to have had a gun in his possession. West Mercia Police deployed officers to search for the suspect, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter.

Two drivers were reportedly involved in a "road rage-related incident" in Mossey Green Way, Telford. Photo: Google

A 26-year-old man was located at an address in Lawley soon after, and arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He remains in custody as police enquiries continue.

Inspector Marc Whild said: “We understand incidents of this nature can cause concern to the public, but we want to reassure the community that we responded quickly and a man is now in custody assisting us with our enquiries.

"Officers are likely to remain in the area this evening as further enquiries are carried out, and we encourage anyone with concerns to speak to us.”