Man bailed following Telford road rage incident and 'firearm arrest'

The man was arrested following an incident in Ketley Bank involving two drivers.

Police said at around 6.20pm on Tuesday evening officers received a report of a road rage related incident on Mosey Green Way, where one of the men was thought to have a firearm.

Officers were deployed to the area to search for the suspect, supported by colleagues from the National Police Air Service (NPAS).

The man was located at an address in Lawley and was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

West Mercia Police said on Wednesday morning that the man had since been bailed.