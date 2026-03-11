Farmers Union of Wales and Police highlight tougher measures on livestock attacks

FUW and Police highlight tougher measures on livestock attacks

Joining the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) at the meeting were representatives from Dyfed-Powys Police and Wales’ Rural and Wildlife Crime Coordinator. They discussed the new legislation which comes into force later this month.

Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Act 2025, police will be granted enhanced powers to seize and detain dogs suspected of attacking livestock.

These include entering premises to secure evidence or animal DNA, helping to prevent future incidents.

Alongside this, courts will also be able to require offenders to cover the costs of seizing and caring for a detained dog.

From March 18 2026, the Act will also remove the previous £1,000 cap on fines for livestock worrying offences in Wales and England, paving the way for unlimited fines and delivering a stronger deterrent against irresponsible dog ownership.

The meeting was held at Bryn Gido, Llanarth, Ceredigion, the home of FUW regional vice-president, Anwen Hughes.

During the discussion, Anwen shared her personal experience of dog attacks on her flock, most recently last April when three lambs were killed.

Reflecting on the ordeal, she highlighted the profound impact such incidents have on farming families - not only the immediate financial losses, but also the significant emotional and mental strain that follows.

Among those in attendance were Ifan Charles, Chief Constable of Dyfed-Powys Police; Dafydd Llywelyn, Police and Crime Commissioner; and members of the force’s Rural Crime Team. The meeting provided a valuable opportunity to discuss how best to raise awareness of the new legislation among farmers and the wider public.

Wales’ Rural and Wildlife Crime Coordinator, Rob Taylor, also attended and offered insight drawn from years of campaigning for stronger measures to tackle dog attacks on livestock, particularly during his recent role as the National Police Chiefs' Council’s Livestock Attack Lead.

Commenting following the meeting, FUW regional vice-president Anwen Hughes said: “The FUW has long campaigned for stronger police and legal powers to tackle dog attacks on livestock. We therefore welcome the introduction of this long-overdue legislation that will hopefully provide an important step forward in protecting livestock, supporting farmers, and strengthening rural communities.”

"In the meantime, it’s vital that dog owners demonstrate diligence and responsibility when out near fields and livestock. Dog owners should never underestimate their dog; even the most friendly and well-trained dogs have a natural instinct to chase and it's vital that owners act responsibly when out in the countryside.”

Rob Taylor, Wales’ Rural and Wildlife Crime Coordinator added: “Livestock attacks by dogs remain a serious issue for our farming communities, with impacts that go far beyond financial loss, and the emotional strain on farming families cannot be underestimated.

This new legislation gives police and the courts stronger powers to investigate incidents and hold offenders to account, while extending protection to animals not covered under the previous Act. We hope that, alongside our responsible dog ownership course, it will help reduce incidents and better protect our rural communities.”

The meeting was held ahead of the launch of Dyfed-Powys Police’s new 2026-2030 Rural and Wildlife Crime Strategy & Delivery Plan, which sets out how the force will prevent, reduce and respond to Rural and Wildlife crime across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys.