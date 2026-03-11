Lidl to build bigger store on outskirts of Telford after planning approval
Council planners have approved plans for a Lidl supermarket in Telford, paving the way for a larger store than originally planned.
By Megan Jones
Telford & Wrekin Council has granted permission for the discount retailer to build a 2,185 square metre foodstore with 127 parking spaces on the site near Limekiln Bank Roundabout in Redhill.
The latest plans replaced the slightly smaller store previously approved as part of a wider scheme in 2024.