Police appeal after teenager sexually assaulted by 'men wearing balaclavas' in Telford

The 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Hadley on Thursday, February 5.

Police say the incident happened between 11.30am and 12.30pm when the girl was walking along an alleyway between Manse Road and Gladstone Street.

She was approached by two men wearing balaclavas who sexually assaulted her.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who could help identify the two men and people who may have CCTV or doorbell footage that captured them around the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DC Salter by emailing laura.salter@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously through independent UK charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.