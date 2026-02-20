Telford man, 26, in police custody after disorder in Staffordshire

Officers were in the area of Lightwood Road at around 9.20pm on Thursday, February 19 following reports of public order offences.

An assault was then reported to have taken place on nearby Chaplin Road, where a group of men had been seen, before running off as officers arrived. A hammer was later recovered.

A 26-year-old man, from Telford, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and grievous bodily harm with intent and a 32-year-old man, from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Both men remain in police custody at this time.

Later the same evening, a man presented to hospital with a head injury. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, and he remains in hospital while police inquiries continue.