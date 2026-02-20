Paul Morris, aged 43, was due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today facing charges of burglary, two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs and theft.

The burglary and theft offences are alleged to have taken place in Bridgnorth.

Morris, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody after he was charged.