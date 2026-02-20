Man, 43, charged with burglary and theft in Bridgnorth as well as drugs offences
A man has been charged with burglary, theft and drugs offences in Bridgnorth.
Published
Paul Morris, aged 43, was due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today facing charges of burglary, two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs and theft.
We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: https://plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/
The burglary and theft offences are alleged to have taken place in Bridgnorth.
Morris, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody after he was charged.