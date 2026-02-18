Motorist, 38, who drove near Telford town centre after taking cannabis gets road ban
A motorist who drove near Telford town centre after taking cannabis has been banned from the road.
Walter Grimston, aged 38, drove a Ford S Max on Old Park Way on October 21 last year.
