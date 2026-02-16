Two men accused of murdering a Midlands man missing since 2024 could face trial in October

Yosif Ibrahim, 43, of Broad Avenue, Leicester, and Omed Firuzman, 25, of Ashley Road, Bournemouth, Dorset, appeared in the dock at Leicester Crown Court on Monday on suspicion of murdering Gary Piatek.

Police launched a major search operation at a property in Broad Avenue, Evington, as part of inquiries into the disappearance of Mr Piatek, including demolishing its extension.

Leicester Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday that the last day Mr Piatek is believed to have been alive was April 18 2024 when he visited a pub.

The hearing was told that Mr Piatek lived in a property in Broad Avenue which he inherited from his parents.

A total of eight people were charged with offences after a number of warrants were carried out at addresses in Evington on Tuesday, with Ibrahim and Firuzman charged with murder between April 17 and 20 2024.

In a hearing at the crown court in front of Judge Timothy Spencer KC, the pair were told a trial date was set for October 12 and could last up to eight weeks.

Ibrahim and Firuzman will appear at the same court on March 26 to enter pleas.

60-year-old Gary Piatek Photo credit: Leicestershire Police/PA Wire

The judge told them: “You know, Yosif Ibrahim, you will stand trial for murder on October 12. Omed Firuzman, you will stand trial for murder in the same trial on the same date.

“You will both be brought to court in March when you will be asked to enter your pleas.

“You can both go down now.”

The other defendants charged in connection with the investigation are Diar Muhammedy, 34, of Falmouth Road, Leicester, and Mabast Khalid, 21, of Manway Close, Birmingham, who are charged with assisting an offender between April 17 and 25 2024.

Dilan Rabati, 34, and Ahmed Nabla, 34, both of Broad Avenue, Leicester, are accused of acquiring, using or having possession of criminal property, namely a house in Broad Avenue belonging to Mr Piatek, between June 1 2024 and February 10 2026.

Dalya Rabati, 29, of Frazer Nash Close, Isleworth, London, is accused of the same charge, relating to the property in Broad Avenue and money belonging to Mr Piatek, as well as fraud on January 29 2025 in which she is alleged to have created a false tenancy agreement for Mr Piatek’s house.

Nazem Kakamando, 50, of Gordon Road, Birmingham, is charged with acquiring, using or having possession of criminal property, which the court heard was a sum of more than £140,000 in cash, on February 10 2026 and fraud, having allegedly made a false tenancy agreement on January 29 2025.