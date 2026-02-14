Paul David Withnell, from Broad Street, New Radnor, was sentenced last month to 21 years in prison following his conviction for a string of child sexual offences dating back to the 1980s.

A spokesman for G4S, the private security giant that runs HMP Parc, confirmed the 74-year-old died at the category B prison in Bridgend on February 5.

He had been imprisoned less than three weeks earlier on January 16 after a Cardiff Crown Court judge noted he had shown "not one single shred of remorse" for his crimes.

"As with all deaths in custody this will be investigated by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman, and the cause of death is for the coroner to determine," said the G4S spokesman.

In the sentencing hearing, prosecutor Nigel Fryer said the offences took place from 1981 to 1990 when Withnell was aged 30 to 39. Withnell pleaded guilty to making indecent photos of a child but denied other offences.

He had denied 22 historic sex offences including six charges of gross indecency with a girl under 14 between October 8, 1981 and October 7, 1989 and 12 counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16 between October 8, 1981 and October 7, 1989.

He also denied four counts of raping a female under 16 between October 8, 1987 and October 7, 1990. The incidents happened in various places including in Mid Wales.

He was convicted of all charges after an eight-day trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court in November last year.

He pleaded guilty to making 132 category C indecent photographs of a child between October 8, 1987 and October 7, 1990 at various locations in the UK and possessing 132 category C indecent photographs of a child on July 2, 2022.

Before sentencing, one of Withnell's victim told the court that her childhood and reporting what happened has had a devastating impact on her, causing her trauma, flashbacks and memories that will never leave her.

She said she is absent in conversations about her childhood, all the usual intimacies such as her first kiss and holding hands were robbed from her and her innocence was ruined.

She said: “No matter how resilient I have learnt to be as an adult, I will never escape the shame of my past. I feel as if I’ve been left with a permanent dirty stain that is always there, and no matter how I live my life now and try to forget my past, that stain remains - and will inevitably remain throughout my future.”

Mitigating, Mr Hywel Davies said Withnell was of previous good character and in poor health.

Judge Eugene Egan said Withnell had groomed the girl over a period of time, sexually offended against her and took her virginity. He said Withnell had made her pregnant, she miscarried and his behaviour had become emboldened over the years – until the victim felt compelled to speak out.

“You caused her unspeakable hardship, misery and upset and decades of emotional pain,” Judge Egan said.

He said Withnell’s grooming began as a game and progressed and morphed into acts of indecent assault and multiple incidents of rape.

The judge said: "I think about that 14-year-old girl as she was undergoing the miscarriage… and I ask myself how frightened, isolated, and scared that young teenager must have felt at having to undergo and endure that experience.

"It is almost impossible to articulate in adequate English how utterly appalling that experience must have been for her.

“The abuse ended when she got a boyfriend. Not one single shred of remorse has been shown by you.

“Her fortitude is to be commended. She has managed to make something of her life with a professional career and a family.”

Sentencing him to 21 years in prison in total, Judge Egan said Withnell would be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Shortly after the sentencing Detective Inspector Christine Beaton said: “I want to commend the victim in this case for her bravery in coming forward to report these horrendous crimes.

“I understand that reporting crimes of this nature, particularly many years after they happened, can be especially daunting.

“The dignity and strength shown throughout the course of the investigation is testament to her resilience, bravery and determination to secure justice.

“Thanks to her support, and the diligent work of the investigation team, Withnell has finally been held to account for his vile actions.

“As Withnell faces his time in prison, I hope the victim in this case can take some solace in today’s outcome as she begins to move forward with her life.

“I hope this case reassures others that we will always take reports of sexual abuse incredibly seriously, no matter how recent or non-recent they may be.