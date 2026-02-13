Shropshire Star
Close

Shrewsbury stalker, 54, who turned up at woman's home and pestered her with calls is ordered to pay thousands

A stalker who pestered a woman by turning up at her home and continuously sending messages and making calls has been ordered to pay thousands of pounds.

Plus
By Nick Humphreys
Published

Mark Bennett, aged 54, harassed the woman in Shrewsbury for three-and-a-half months between January and April last year.