Shrewsbury stalker, 54, who turned up at woman's home and pestered her with calls is ordered to pay thousands
A stalker who pestered a woman by turning up at her home and continuously sending messages and making calls has been ordered to pay thousands of pounds.
Plus
Published
Mark Bennett, aged 54, harassed the woman in Shrewsbury for three-and-a-half months between January and April last year.
We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: https://plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/