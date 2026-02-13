'Dangerous' Shropshire rapist locked up for 15 years over Telford attack

Mark Hirons, of Habershon Close, Lydbury North, was found guilty of rape, assault and intentional strangulation, in relation to offences which took place in Telford.

The court heard officers were made aware of the offences in May 2025 when the victim reported the incident to the police.

The 38-year-old was subsequently arrested, and an investigation was carried out.

Hirons was later charged and stood trial after which he was found guilty in November 2025.

Mark Hirons. Photo: West Mercia Police

On Monday (February 9) he was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court to 15 years in prison.

He was also given a restraining order.

Detective Constable Darren Wincott, from Telford’s Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: “I am very grateful for the sentence the judge has handed to Hirons, who is clearly a very dangerous individual who preys on women.

“I would like to commend the victim in this, who has been incredibly brave throughout this investigation. I hope the sentence can offer her some form of closure and will enable to her to move forward with her life.”