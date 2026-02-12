George Thompson denied assaulting Wayne Simcock causing him actual bodily harm at Llandrindod Wells on New Year’s Day, January 1 2026, during a previous appearance at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court.

The 30 year-old of Hillcrest Rise attended at the court again on Tuesday.

Magistrates adjourned the matter for a trial at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on May 27 2026.

Thompson has entered guilty pleas to three other charges relating to the same day – dangerous driving, affray and possession of a weapon and they will be tied to his trial. He will be sentenced once the trial has concluded.

Thompson will remain on conditional bail until that date, the condition being not to contact prosecution witnesses and an interim driving ban will continue