Face of teenager jailed for murder of Leo Ross in West Midlands revealed as judge names him for the first time by judge

Kian Moulton has been named by West Midlands Police after being jailed for fatally stabbing 12-year-old Leo as he was walking in Trittiford Mill Park in Birmingham in January last year.

The 15-year-old could not previously be identified in the media due to his age, but His Honour Judge (HHJ) Choudhury lifted these reporting restrictions in light of the nature of the offence at a hearing on February 10.

The court had heard how, on the day of Leo's murder, Moulton was seen on CCTV footage riding around on his bicycle in the area around Trittiford Mill Park.

There, he encountered Leo and stabbed him before discarding the knife in some bushes by the side of a nearby stream, with Leo dying from his injuries later that day.

Moulton was later identified as a suspect following an investigation involving hundreds of hours of CCTV and doorbell footage and was arrested at his home address.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said:

Kian Moulton was named after reporting restrictions were lifted in light of the nature of the offence. Photo: West Midlands Photo

"There is no indication Moulton and Leo knew one another and no known motive.

Leo Ross was stabbed in the stomach in a country park (West Midlands Police/PA)

"Moulton then asked a passer-by to call the police, claiming he had found Leo there and even speaking to officers at the scene.

"Having lied to them about his involvement, he rode home.

"Leo sadly died from his injuries later that day and detectives from our Homicide department began a major investigation.

"Viewing hundreds of hours of CCTV and doorbell footage, Moulton was identified as a suspect and later arrested at his home address.

"He gave no comment in interviews and refused to give any explanation, though he told officers while being arrested that they wouldn't find the knife he used to kill Leo."