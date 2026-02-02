Police appeal after thieves steal bikes, vans and power tools in break-in at storage facility near Shrewsbury

Officers investigating the theft said the break-in Edgebold near Shrewsbury occurred in the early hours of Friday (January 30) where thieves also made off with some power tools.

The bikes in their packaging were stolen from a container

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “It was reported that two vehicles, bikes and power tools were stolen during the incident.

The missing Luton-style van

“A number of enquiries are now being carried out, including the review of CCTV, to identify the suspects.”

One of the vehicles reported stolen was recovered on Sunday, its owner told the Shropshire Star. It was located in Wolverley near Kidderminster.

However one Vauxhall Movano Luton-style van, described as having "damage to the near side sill and panels" with a removal company logo on the side and the registration number DS67 JVZ, is still missing.

The stolen bikes are said to be a mix of Shyre-brand cycles and several e-bikes with others branded ‘NS’.

Some of the brand new bikes that were stolen

Anybody with information or who has been offered new bikes for sale should contact West Mercia Police on 101.