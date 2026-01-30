‘Demonic and inhuman’: The heartbroken sister of Rhianon Whyte addresses her sibling’s murderer in court as he is sentenced to life

Rhiannon Whyte was brutally murdered by Den Chol Majek while she waited for a train at Bescot Stadium Train Station after finishing her work at the nearby Park Inn hotel.

Majek, a 26 year-old Sudanese asylum seeker, was living at the male-only migrant hotel while the Home Office dealt with his application for asylum.

He stabbed 27 year-old Rhiannon 23 times with a screwdriver while she waited at a platform.

He denied murder and having an offensive weapon in a public place but was convicted by jurors at a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

In an emotional statement to the court, Rhiannon’s sister said she was speaking on “behalf of me and my broken-hearted siblings Emma, Daniel and Cara, and Rhiannon’s two nieces and seven nephews. Most importantly for her now six-year-old son”.

She said Majek carried out a “vicious and pitiless assault on a terrified and defenceless young woman who he claims never to have spoken to or noticed”.

Addressing Majek, who showed no emotion, Ms Whyte added: “I honestly feel that calling you demonic and inhuman is justifiable in the circumstances. What are we supposed to say? You brutalised Rhiannon and then partied as if nothing had happened. You celebrated. You might as well have danced on her grave.”

Rhiannon’s mother Donna Whyte also gave a statement in court, telling Majek “let me see you dancing now”.

She said: “Her name will not be forgotten, she will not be a distant memory. We will keep her alive in our memory. You, however, are an evil nightmare that will be put aside, known only for your cruel and malicious act.

“By the grace of God, I hope you never see the outside world again.”

Reacting to the sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell of British Transport Police said:

“Her killer may have been sentenced to life in prison today, but no sentence or outcome will ever really be justice for Rhiannon’s family and friends, who continue to live with this insurmountable, horrific loss.

“Their own life sentence began in October 2024, the moment Rhiannon was taken from them.

“As we close this chapter, it is important that we remember Rhiannon for the person she was…her kindness, her energy, and the joy she brought to those around her… rather than the person responsible for her death.

“Today’s sentence ensures her killer will face the consequences of his actions, but it is Rhiannon’s life and legacy that should live on.”

Outside court, Rhiannon's sister Alex said they would have to live with her death for the rest of their lives, knowing "she had died for nothing."

Rhiannon's mother Donna said she was satisfied the attack was pre-meditated and that Majek had been carrying the screwdriver "with the sole intention of attacking someone."

She also said her daughter would normally get an escort from a security guard from the hotel to the train station at the end of the shift but it was his night off.