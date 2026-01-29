The 22-year-old has been detained on suspicion of drug dealing after driving away from officers at speed in a Volkswagen Polo in High Street earlier today (January 29).

The officers were part of West Mercia Police’s serious and organised crime and drugs team, and were in the area targeting suspected drug dealing activity.

They followed the Polo to an address in Maddocks Court, Wellington.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was detained in his vehicle having discarded a quantity of class A drugs as well as a burner phone nearby.

Following a search of an address, wads of cash totalling £13,000 were recovered.

Drugs and wads of cash were seized by police in Telford. Picture: West Mercia Police

They arrested the man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He is currently in custody.

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller said: “Today, officers from the drugs team targeted suspected class A drug dealers operating in the Telford area.

“We located and arrested a man in possession of crack cocaine, heroin, and approximately £13,000 in cash at an address in the town.

“The harm caused by illegal drugs is well known, and we remain committed to disrupting and pursuing those involved in their supply to help keep Telford safe.”

