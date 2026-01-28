Telford drug dealer who was tasered after ramming armed response police cars at petrol station before trying to flee is jailed

Dreece Bateman, aged 30, of Meadow Close in Telford was arrested in Donnington on Sunday, October 26.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Tuesday how Bateman was pulled over by two armed police response police cars at the Walkers Clock Service Station in Donnington at around 11am.

Ms Cally Keenan, prosecuting, told the court that police were initially respond to reports of a man in the area, believed to be in possession of a knife.

She said one of the police cars pulled in front of Bateman’s grey Ford Kuga and the other behind.