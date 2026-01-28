Suspected killer of rapper shot dead outside Telford gym 'began tracking victim's movements two weeks before murder'

Tamba Momodu was shot dead outside The Fitness Factory at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford on October 13, 2020.

A jury had already heard that Mr Momodu, also known as Teerose, was killed in “cold blood” in a “revenge attack” after himself being acquitted on the grounds of self-defence of the murder of Abdullahi Tarabi in Northolt, London in 2017. Mr Tarabi's brother and cousin are two of the defendants on trial for Mr Momodu's murder.

Mahamud Tarabi, 33, his cousin Ahmed Karshe, 31, of no fixed abode, as well as Deria Hassan, 33, of Greenford, London, of Whiteleys Parade, Uxbridge, and Merje Ngoy, 25, of no fixed abode, all deny murder and arson.

The trial at Leicester Crown Court sitting at Loughborough Magistrates Court had already heard how the four men accused of the killing had made 16 trips to Telford ahead of the murder.

Tamba Momodu, 20, was shot dead outside a gym in Telford (Family handout/PA)

The court heard that 11 of these visits were "reconnaissance trips", while four were unsuccessful murder bids, prosecutor James Curtis KC had said, and the final trip on October 13 was when Mr Momodu was eventually gunned down.