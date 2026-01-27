Sean Cox, aged 21, was sentenced to five years behind bars at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday (Monday, January 26) after previously pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Cox hit the tree at 73mph on the wet, 60mph-limited B4376 Much Wenlock to Broseley road on November 28, 2023.

The front two tyres on his car were below the legal tread limit, and 'black box' records showed Cox was a regular speeder on Shropshire’s roads, previously having reached speeds of 88mph.

A senior police officer has now said he hopes the jail term sends a strong message to anyone who drives dangerously in a car not fit for the road.

Sean Cox

PC Steve Wootton, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I am pleased with the sentence the judge handed to Cox yesterday, as it means a dangerous driver has been taken off the roads.

“Cox’s reckless actions that evening meant that Madison, a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her, sadly lost her life. He chose to drive in the manner that he did, knowing his tyres were not in any condition deemed to be legal.

“I hope this sentence sends a strong message to anyone who thinks it is okay to drive dangerously in a car not fit to be on the road, because it is not. Your actions can have a devastating impact on the lives of many others.

“I would like to commend Madison’s family and friends for their patience as we investigated this collision, and I hope yesterday’s sentence is able to bring them some form of closure to move forward with their lives.”

The court heard how on the evening of Tuesday, November 28, Cox had picked his friend Maddy up in his Vauxhall Corsa from her home address in Much Wenlock.

Minutes later, Cox lost control of the vehicle before colliding with the tree.

Maddy was ejected from the car and suffered serious injuries. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The B4376 between Much Wenlock and Broseley. Picture: Google

Emergency services attended the scene where Cox stated he had been driving around 65mph on the 60mph road. Roadside tests found he did not have any alcohol or drugs in his system.

However, an investigation later found that the speedometer of the car was fixed at 70mph following the collision, and it is believed that Cox was likely travelling around 73mph, rather than the 65mph he claimed.

A vehicle assessment also found that both front tyres were below the legal tread depth requirement, which meant there was less grip between the tyres and the road surface.

Cox was arrested on the day of the crash and later charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Despite initially denying the charge, he pleaded guilty in November 2025 ahead of the trial starting.

As well as jailing Cox, Judge Trevor Meegan also banned him from driving for eight years and four months, and ordered for him to take an extended re-test if he wants his licence back.