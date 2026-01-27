Murder arrest after death of 84-year-old woman in north Shropshire village

West Mercia Police officers were called to an address in Woodlands Grove in Prees Higher Heath following a concern for safety report at around 3.05pm today (Tuesday, January 27).

An 84-year-old woman was discovered unresponsive at the property and sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

An 80-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police say he is receiving hospital treatment for serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

Woodlands Grove in Prees Higher Heath. Photo: Google

Detective Inspector Joanne Delahay from the Major Investigation Unit in Shropshire said: “Firstly, our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the woman who has sadly lost her life today.

“We understand an incident of this nature may be concerning for the local community, but we would like to offer some reassurance that we believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.

“We are still in the early stages of our investigation and officers will be in the area over the coming days as our enquiries continue.”