The incident happened at Morrisons in Castle Street at around 9.30am on Saturday (January 24).

Police say they are combing through CCTV footage as they try to identify the perpetrator.

Morrison's in Castle Street, Oswestry. Picture: Google

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: “Enquiries are ongoing after a report a man touched a young child in a store in Castle Street in Oswestry.

“The incident took place around 9.30am on Saturday morning. The child was in the store with their parent when a man touched the child's clothing and attempted to touch the child inappropriately. He was then asked to leave the store by staff.

“Witnesses have been spoken to, and CCTV is being reviewed to identify who the man is.

“We understand that an incident of this nature will be alarming for the community and we would like to offer assurance that we are carrying out enquiries to identify the man so that appropriate action can be taken.”