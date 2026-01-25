Police appeal after van stolen from Shropshire library car park

Police in Broseley said they were appealing for information after a white Peugeot Boxer 335 Pro van was stolen from Broseley Library car park at around 9.55pm last Saturday (January 17).

A spokesperson said: "This theft impacts a working member of our community and forms part of our ongoing focus on vehicle crime prevention.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

"We want our community to feel informed, reassured, and confident to share anything that might help us progress this investigation.

"If you saw anything suspicious in or around the library car park at that time—such as people loitering, vehicles following the van, or dashcam footage—please get in touch.

"Share information with us via BMW.snt@westmercia.police.ukEven the smallest detail may assist officers."