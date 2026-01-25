Birmingham MP and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood 'would have sacked West Midlands Police Chief Constable' over Villa match fan ban if she had the power

The 45-year-old Member of Parliament for Ladywood was questioned on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this morning about her proposed reforms for policing across the UK this morning (January 25).

When discussing accountability from police forces who have faced scrutiny over recent years, journalist and presenter of the BBC One programme Laura Kuenssberg asked whether she would have sacked West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford following the 'mistakes made' leading to Israeli fans being banned from a football match at Villa Park.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is set to reveal policing reforms (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The MP, who was vocal about the loss of trust in the police chief at the time of the backlash, admitted during the interview that she would have sacked him 'if she had the power to do so.'

She said: "I think the model of Police and Crime Commissioners has not worked across the country. When something goes horribly wrong with policing in this country, people look at the Home Secretary and ask, “What are you going to do about it?” At the moment, I can't do anything about it.

Shabana Mahmood is set to announce a new National Police Service as part of a major shake-up of policing. (James Manning/PA)

"I think about what happened with West Midlands Police - this is my local force - and I think its an important point because if you can't trust an operational risk assessment made by police, I think that is something costs a lot of confidence in policing in our country."

"The Chief Constable of West Midlands police lost my confidence, and if I had had the power to remove him. I would have used it.

Former chief constable Craig Guildford (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Mahmood said that she would like to make changes to see that the role of the Home Secretary will have that power in the future, adding: "I think for future cases, it is absolutely important that that Home Secretaries, myself or others in the future, have the power to intervene when things have catastrophically broken down."

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were barred from travelling to the game at Villa Park on November 6 by the local SAG, which cited safety concerns based on advice from the police force.

Earlier this month, the Home Secretary said she had lost confidence in the senior police boss after a “damning” watchdog review showed “confirmation bias” and a “failure of leadership” in West Midlands Police.

Pro Palestine protesters outside Villa Park, home of Aston Villa, before the UEFA Europa League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. The local Safety Advisory Group (SAG) opted to block Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters from attending tonight's Europa League

Mahmood described the report as “devastating” and said it set out failures that let down “our entire Jewish community”.

It was announced that Guildford was 'retiring with immediate affect' following a review by chief inspector of constabulary Sir Andy Cooke, which found eight “inaccuracies” in a report from the force to Birmingham’s SAG, including a reference to a non-existent game between Tel Aviv and West Ham, found to be an “AI hallucination” produced by Microsoft Copilot.

Reacting to Mr Guildford’s retirement, Mahmood said he has “done the right thing”.

She said: “The findings of the chief inspector were damning. They set out a catalogue of failings that have harmed trust in West Midlands Police.

An Aston Villa fan with a half-and-half scarf outside the ground before the UEFA Europa League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

“By stepping down, Craig Guildford has done the right thing today.

“I would like to acknowledge his years of service. And I pay tribute to the work of the officers in West Midlands Police, who keep their community safe every day.

“Today marks a crucial first step to rebuilding trust and confidence in the force amongst all the communities they serve.”